The 2026 International Cement Low-Carbon Development Forum officially opened in Fujian Province on 13 May 2026. Organised by the China Cement Association, the event gathered international industry leaders, innovators, and experts under the banner “Driving Low-Carbon Development for a Better World.”The forum serves as a critical global platform to build industry consensus, share cross-border transition strategies, and accelerate the adoption of decarbonisation technologies.

Exhibition highlights technical breakthroughs

Coinciding with the forum, the 27th International Cement Technology & Equipment Exhibition commenced with a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony by industry dignitaries. Attendees toured the exhibition floor to examine new technical breakthroughs and negotiate cross-border collaborations.



Prominent cement producer CCSP participated in both events, joining global peers to explore real-world case studies aimed at overcoming the environmental and economic challenges of the low-carbon transition.