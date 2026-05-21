The board of JSW Cement approved a major expansion plan at its Nagaur facility during a meeting on 21 May 2026. The company will add 2.5Mta of cement grinding capacity to the site. The Nagaur plant currently operates with a grinding capacity of 2.5Mta. An additional 1Mta capacity expansion is already under active implementation.



The newly approved expansion aims to maximise the utilisation of Nagaur's existing clinker manufacturing line. Strategically, this move will make the Nagaur facility largely self-sufficient in its localised cement grinding capabilities.

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