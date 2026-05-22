India-based Navrattan Group has announced plans to establish a green cement manufacturing plant in Punjab with proposed investment of INR2.5bn (US$30m).

The company said the proposed facility, will be developed near the village of Rai Majra in Rajpura, would manufacture clinker-free “green cement” products based on proprietary “Green Crete” technology utilising industrial by-products including fly ash and slag. Navrattan claims the process avoids conventional limestone calcination and high-temperature kiln processing, potentially reducing carbon emissions compared to traditional Portland cement manufacture.

Founder Himansh Verma said the company aimed to “redefine the future of cement manufacturing through innovation, sustainability and environmentally responsible technologies.”

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Navrattan Group added that the project could be expanded in phases depending on future demand for green construction materials.

India’s cement sector is seeing increasing investment in lower-carbon production technologies as producers respond to tightening sustainability requirements and growing interest in blended and environmentally-focused cement products.