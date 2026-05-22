France-based Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has signed a partnership agreement with Norée Construction to expand the use of clinker-free cement across western France.

Norée Construction, based in Brittany’s Côtes-d’Armor region, specialises in structural works, civil engineering and aquatic facilities, including wastewater treatment plants and outdoor swimming pools. Under the agreement, the company will integrate Hoffmann Green’s clinker-free cement into a range of construction projects, including agricultural buildings already under development in Brittany.

Hoffmann Green said the partnership would strengthen its position in technically demanding sectors including industrial infrastructure, wastewater treatment and civil engineering, where low-carbon materials are increasingly being specified.

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The company produces clinker-free cement using a cold manufacturing process and claims its products have a carbon footprint up to five times lower than conventional Portland cement. Hoffmann Green currently operates two production facilities in Bournezeau, western France, including the H2 vertical cement plant commissioned in 2023. A third plant in the Rhône-Alpes region is planned for 2027-28.

Co-founders Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann said the agreement supported the company’s strategy of expanding through regional construction partnerships.