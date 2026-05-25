Holcim Argentina reported an 18 per cent reduction in its carbon footprint during 2025 as part of its net-zero roadmap validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

According to the company’s latest sustainability report, the reduction was achieved through energy efficiency measures, increased use of alternative fuels and expansion of circular economy activities. Holcim Argentina said 90 per cent of its electricity consumption during the year came from renewable energy sources, while use of heavy fossil fuels declined by 78 per cent YoY.

Through its Geocycle waste management business, the company recovered more than 140,000t of industrial waste during 2025, representing a 14 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Recovery of end-of-life tyres increased 42 per cent to more than 7100t.

Holcim Argentina reported net sales of almost ARS500bn (US$430m) in 2025, although operating performance remained under pressure from inflation, currency volatility and higher production costs. The company said cement dispatches nevertheless increased by 11 per cent YoY.

Advertisement

In May 2025, Holcim Argentina completed the acquisition of Horcrisa SA, adding seven production plants in Buenos Aires province to its operations.

The producer currently operates four integrated cement plants in Argentina located in Córdoba, Mendoza, Jujuy and Buenos Aires provinces.