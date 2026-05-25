South Africa-based Afrimat reported improved cement sales volumes and revenue growth in its construction materials business during the year ended 28 February 2026, supported partly by the integration of former Lafarge South Africa assets.

The group’s construction materials revenue increased by 20.7 per cent to ZAR5.5bn (US$300m), with Afrimat stating that the Lafarge integration had been completed successfully and was performing strongly, particularly within its aggregates business. Cement revenue rose by 54.3 per cent to ZAR1.56bn, while clinker production increased by 18.8 per cent YoY. Cement sales volumes increased by 36.2 per cent as the company expanded market share across multiple segments.

Afrimat said the cement business nevertheless recorded an operating loss of ZAR185.1m, reflecting continued operational challenges and elevated maintenance expenditure. The company spent ZAR271.6m on repairs and maintenance during FY2026 as part of efforts to improve plant performance and address inherited operational issues at the acquired operations.

Advertisement

Group CEO Andries van Heerden said losses in the cement business had been “stemmed”, with various strategic alternatives currently under consideration.

At group level, Afrimat reported revenue of ZAR10bn, up 20.3 per cent YoY, while operating profit increased by 9.6 per cent to ZAR523.7m. Headline earnings per share increased by five per cent to 95.8 cents/share.