India’s JSW Cement reported a more than tenfold increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, supported by stronger cement demand and higher sales revenue.

The company posted net profit of INR3.71bn (US$43m) for the quarter, compared to INR342m in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Revenue from operations increased by 10.9 per cent YoY to INR18.95bn.

Indian cement demand reportedly increased by around 6-7 per cent during January and February, supported by strong construction activity, although growth moderated in March. The sector also benefited from the Indian government’s reduction in GST on cement from 28 per cent to 18 per cent introduced in September 2025.

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JSW Cement said total expenses increased by 2.4 per cent to INR17.02bn during the quarter. Raw material costs rose by 16 per cent, while freight expenses increased by 10.7 per cent due partly to disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict.

The company also approved an additional 2.5Mta grinding capacity expansion project in Rajasthan and reappointed Nilesh Narwekar as chief executive officer.