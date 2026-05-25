The UK Mineral Products Association (MPA) has called on the government to address competitiveness pressures facing the domestic cement industry following new support measures announced for the ceramics and chemicals sectors.

The association said British cement producers remain excluded from schemes such as the Energy Intensive Industries (EII) Compensation Scheme despite cement manufacturing being among the country’s most energy-intensive industries.

According to the MPA, UK cement producers continue to face significantly higher energy and carbon costs than many overseas competitors, increasing the risk of carbon leakage and import dependence.

The association reiterated calls for a robust Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), alongside increased compensation for industrial network costs and faster progress on carbon capture policy support.

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MPA executive chair, Chris Leese, said: “We really need the Government to address the underlying reasons so many heavy domestic industries are facing such existential challenges.

"UK industrial energy prices have been uncompetitive for many years, and we have been outpaced by the EU on key policy areas such as the CBAM and carbon capture, leaving domestic markets vulnerable to higher-carbon imports."