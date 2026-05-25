The World Cement Association (WCA) has welcomed AI and process optimisation specialist CemAI as its newest Associate Corporate Member.

According to the WCA, CemAI provides AI-driven predictive maintenance and real-time process optimisation systems for cement producers, using machine learning technology to analyse plant data, anticipate equipment failures and improve process stability. The company said its systems are currently being used by cement producers in more than 15 countries.

WCA chief executive Philippe Richart said digital technologies such as artificial intelligence were becoming increasingly important for improving efficiency, reliability and sustainability in cement manufacturing.

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CemAI CEO Scott Ziegler said the company’s technology was designed to convert complex plant data into “clear, actionable insights and robust process control” supporting more efficient plant operations.