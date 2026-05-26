Cement deliveries in Morocco increased 2.5 per cent YoY to 919,176t in March 2026 from 896,535t in March 2025, according to the APC data published by the country’s Ministry of National Territorial Development, Urban Planning, Housing and Urban Policy.

Deliveries to the wholesale segment advanced 10.8 per cent YoY to 493,393t in March 2026 from 445,168t – the only market segment to record significant growth. The ready-mix concrete sector’s off-take slipped by 1.6 per cent to 251,113t from 255,195t while the prefabrication segment saw a 15.4 per cent drop YoY to 88,712t from 104,908t. Deliveries to the infrastructure market declined by 2.9 per cent YoY to 56,899t from 58,585t. In addition, the building segment a 12.7 per cent fall to 25,107t in March 2026 from 28,756t over the same period. The small mortar market edged up by 0.7 per cent YoY to 3952t from 3923t.

January-March 2026

In the first quarter of 2026, dispatches in Morocco fell by 11 per cent YoY to 3,011,806t from 3,382,017t in the 1Q25.

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Of this total, 1,573,476t was delivered to the wholesale sector, down 13.3 per cent YoY from 1,814,035t in the 1Q25. Dispatches to the ready-mix concrete segment also declined, by 5.5 per cent YoY, to 809,780t from 857,028t. Off-take by the ready-mix concrete segment was down 5.5 per cent YoY to 809,780t from 857,028t while the prefabricated market reduced its purchases by 17.5 per cent YoY to 306,209t from 857,028t. Deliveries to the building segment were down 8.7 per cent YoY to 95,753t from 104,878t. The infrastructure market contracted by 4.1 per cent YoY to 212,222t from 221,331t. The mortar segment was the only one to see growth, by 5.3 per cent YoY to 14,366t from 13,644t.