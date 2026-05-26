India-based JK Cement reported a 17.4 per cent decline in standalone net profit for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, despite higher revenue.

Net profit fell to INR3.45bn (US$40m) from INR4.17bn in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Quarterly revenue increased by 10.2 per cent YoY to INR36.8bn, compared to INR33.4bn in the January-March 2025 period.

Operating profit declined by 9.0 per cent to INR6.7bn, while operating profit margin contracted to 17.4 per cent from 22.0 per cent a year earlier.

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JK Cement said operating expenses increased by 15.6 per cent during the quarter to INR30.1bn, reflecting higher production and input costs.

Interest expenses declined by 11.5 per cent YoY to INR964m, while taxation expenses fell by 34.5 per cent to INR1.15bn.