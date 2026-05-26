Lebanese MP Najat Aoun Saliba and a delegation of academic and economic figures have called on the government to permit cement imports in an effort to reduce prices and increase competition in the domestic market.

Following a meeting with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail in Beirut, Aoun Saliba said the delegation had urged the government not to rely solely on local cement production, criticising what she described as the dominance of three cement producers in Lebanon.

She also referred to recent reports from the Beirut and Tripoli Orders of Engineers highlighting sharp increases in cement prices.

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According to Aoun Saliba, Prime Minister Salam responded positively to the proposal and said discussions would continue with relevant ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri, who is overseeing the issue.

Lebanon’s cement sector has faced recurring criticism over pricing and market concentration, particularly amid the country’s prolonged economic crisis and ongoing reconstruction requirements.