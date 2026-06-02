Cement dispatches in Morocco surged 31.8 per cent YoY to 1,509,932t from 1,145,241t in April 2025, according to the APC data published by the country’s Ministry of National Territorial Development, Urban Planning, Housing and Urban Policy.

Dispatches to the wholesale segment increased by 21.8 per cent to 828,944t in April 2026 from 680,774t in April 2025. Sales to the ready-mix concrete market surged 62.5 per cent YoY to 386,294t in April 2026 from 237,736t while the prefabricated segment reported a 22.4 per cent increase to 134,752t from 110,069t. Off-take by the infrastructure segment was up 4.4 per cent YoY to 316,959t from 303,487t. There was a 65.1 per cent upswing in the building segment to 49,429t from 29,941t while deliveries to the mortar market were up 26.5 per cent YoY to 5776t from 4564t.

January-April 2026

In the first four months of 2026, cement dispatches in Morocco slipped 0.1 per cent to 4,521,241t from 4,527,257t in the 4M25 as market contraction decelerated when compared with earlier this year.

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While the country’s largest market, wholesale, continued to show a decline in dispatches - by 3.7 per cent to 2,402,420t from 2,494,809t, other segments showed a positive trend. Deliveries to the ready-mix concrete segment were up 9.3 per cent YoY to 1,196,074 from 1,094,764t and infrastructure dispatches were up 4.4 per cent YoY to 316,959t from 303,487t. The building segment reported a 7.7 per cent increase in deliveries to 145,182t from 134,819t and mortar dispatches were up 10.6 per cent to 20,142t from 18,209t. However, off-take by the prefabricated sector was down 8.4 per cent to 440,961t from 481,168t.