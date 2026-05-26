Thailand’s cement industry has launched a major decarbonisation initiative aimed at supporting the sector’s transition toward net-zero emissions by 2050, with backing from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Canadian government.

The programme, led by the Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) in partnership with Thailand’s Department of Climate Change and Environment and Department of Industrial Works, includes deployment of a pilot mobile carbon capture system and wider development of low-carbon cement technologies.

According to TCMA, the project has received CAD8m (US$5.8m) in funding from Canada through Environment and Climate Change Canada.

A key element of the initiative is introduction of a Mobile Carbon Capture Unit (MCCU) supplied by Canada-based CETRI. The unit will begin pilot operations from June 2026 across cement plants participating in the “Saraburi Sandbox” industrial decarbonisation cluster.

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The pilot programme is intended to test carbon capture performance under real operating conditions and support future scale-up of CCUS technologies within Thailand’s cement industry.

TCMA said the wider programme also supports development of low-carbon cement technologies including limestone calcined clay cement (LC3), alongside policy development, technical standards and sustainable finance mechanisms.

Honorary TCMA chairman and ASEAN Federation of Cement Manufacturers president Chana Poomee said the initiative aimed to strengthen industrial competitiveness while accelerating emissions reductions across Thailand’s cement and concrete sector.