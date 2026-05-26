Indonesia’s West Papua provincial government has finalised a strategic industrial development agreement with China-based Anhui Conch Group focused on low-carbon cement production and renewable energy integration at the producer’s Manokwari operations.

The agreement was formalised during meetings at Conch Group’s headquarters in Wuhu, Anhui Province, led by West Papua Vice Governor Mohamad Lakotani and senior Conch executives.

Under the plan, Conch will develop a dedicated solar power installation to supply electricity directly to its cement manufacturing facilities in Manokwari Regency. Excess electricity generated by the project is also expected to be supplied to the regional power grid.

Conch additionally plans to expand cement production capacity at the site through upgrades to crushing mills and material handling systems, supporting growing infrastructure demand in eastern Indonesia.

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According to local reports, the project forms part of Conch Group’s wider regional investment strategy linked to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) framework.

The initiative also reflects increasing efforts by Asian cement producers to integrate renewable energy and lower-carbon technologies into cement manufacturing operations as governments tighten environmental requirements and pursue industrial decarbonisation strategies.