Philippines cement manufacturers project a slight demand decline in 2026, driven by slowed government infrastructure spending and a reduced budget for the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (CeMAP) cites stricter oversight and organisational changes at the agency for the projected decline, following a sharp cut to the DPWH's 2026 budget. To support local production, CeMAP is lobbying for increased purchases of domestic cement and tighter restrictions on imports.

YoY growth of the construction materials retail price index in the National Capital Region climbed 1.7 per cent in April from 1.3 per cent in March, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Advertisement

Masonry materials, which include cement, registered a faster annual increase of 1.9 per cent compared to the previous month's 1.5 per cent.