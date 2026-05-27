Indian cement producer Ramco reported a sharp increase in standalone net profit for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, supported by higher revenue and improved operating performance.

Net profit increased by 372.4 per cent YoY to INR1.46bn (US$17m), compared to INR310m in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Quarterly revenue rose by 8.9 per cent to INR26.1bn from INR23.9bn in the January-March 2025 period.

Operating profit increased by 16.2 per cent to INR3.73bn, while operating profit margin improved to 6.63 per cent during the quarter.

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Operating expenses increased by 7.8 per cent YoY to INR22.3bn, while interest costs declined by 16 per cent to INR952m.

The company also reported lower other income during the quarter, falling by 5.9 per cent YoY to INR122m.