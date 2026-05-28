Mombasa Cement Ltd (Athi River Plant) was named the overall winner at the 22nd Energy Management Awards (EMA), recognising exceptional progress toward industrial sustainability. The ceremony, themed "From Efficiency to Net Zero," highlighted the sector's shift toward renewable energy and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Representing the Ministry of Energy, Dr Eng Isaac Kiva noted significant progress in Kenya’s grid expansion and underlined the critical role of AI analytics and smart metering in future industrial growth. Furthermore, EPRA officials reiterated that Energy Regulations 2025 mandate compliance, requiring facilities to employ licensed Energy Managers and undergo mandatory audits. The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) emphasised that eco-excellence is now central to industrial resilience and competitiveness.