Saudi-listed Al Jouf Cement Co has awarded a SAR27.8m (US$7.41m) contract to ALTEC Ltd. The turnkey agreement covers the design, supply, and installation of electrical interconnection works for the company's plant in Turaif.



This project operates under the Ministry of Energy-led Liquid Fuel Displacement programme. This national initiative aims to displace up to one million barrels of liquid fuels daily across the agriculture, industry, and utilities sectors by 2030.



The contract has a six-month duration, with commercial operations scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2027. Once operational, the new infrastructure will improve energy efficiency and substantially reduce emissions associated with electricity generation at Al Jouf Cement’s facilities.

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