At the 2026 Green and Intelligence Innovation Exchange in Chengdu, state-owned giant Sinoma International Engineering Co Ltd unveiled a suite of technologies designed to remake the carbon-intensive cement and mining industries. The event drew global diplomats, academics, and competitors like Heidelberg Materials to discuss a sustainable industrial future.

Sinoma introduced four major 2026 innovations aimed at full-scale decarbonisation. Central to these is an ultra-low emission system for industrial flue gas. This technology slashes nitrogen oxides to under 80mg/m³, sulphur dioxide to under 35mg/m³, and dust particles to just 5mg/m³, meeting strict global regulations. Additionally, Sinoma presented a comprehensive governance solution using circular economy principles to transform solid waste into production materials.

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These green initiatives are powered by digital ecosystems, including automated open-pit mining tools and AI-driven predictive maintenance platforms. With 351 cement production lines contracted across 91 countries, Sinoma is leveraging China’s Belt and Road Initiative to export these green standards. African and European partners alike are collaborating with the firm, signalling a strategic global shift toward smart, zero-pollution manufacturing.