India-based Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd has partnered Oyster Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd to develop a 31.6MW hybrid wind-solar power project in Andhra Pradesh.

The project, located in Kadapa district, will combine 21.6MW of wind generation capacity with a 10MW solar power installation. Oyster Renewable said the companies will jointly invest around INR2.7bn (US$28.1m) in the development.

The hybrid renewable energy park is expected to become operational in 2027 and will supply green electricity to Dalmia Cement’s operations. According to Oyster Renewable, the project is expected to reduce the cement producer’s CO 2 emissions by approximately 70,000tpa.

The project forms part of Dalmia Cement’s wider decarbonisation strategy and long-term target of becoming carbon negative by 2040.

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Oyster Renewable, which focuses on commercial and industrial renewable energy solutions, said co-locating wind and solar generation would provide a more stable renewable power profile for industrial consumers.

The company has announced plans to invest INR300bn in development of 3.5GW of hybrid renewable energy capacity by 2030.