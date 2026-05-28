Bright Hydrogen Solutions Ltd (BrightHy) has signed a long-term agreement with Çimsa Cementos España SAU for supply and operation of a green hydrogen production facility at Çimsa’s white cement plant in Buñol, Spain.

The project involves development of a 2MW hydrogen facility designed to support decarbonisation of cement production through integration of green hydrogen into industrial thermal processes. The system will also utilise oxygen generated during electrolysis.

BrightHy said the project will operate under a 10-year operations and maintenance agreement and is expected to become one of the first industrial hydrogen leasing and long-term service structures deployed within the Iberian cement sector.

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The project will be delivered in partnership with hydrogen equipment supplier Sungrow Hydrogen.

BrightHy CEO Frederico Figueira de Chaves said the project represented an important example of practical hydrogen deployment within hard-to-abate industries such as cement manufacturing.