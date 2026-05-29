To accelerate its carbon reduction goals, the manufacturer is stopping sales of its final CEM I cement to launch a new eco-friendly Robusticim CEM II alternative.

By upgrading its Robusticim lineup, Cem’In’Eu advances its decarbonisation strategy. The company is phasing out its last traditional cement, CEM I 52.5 R, replacing it entirely with CEM II / A-LL 52.5 R. This bagged formula blends regional limestone to substitute clinker, successfully lowering the product's carbon footprint by 18 per cent from 887kg down to 725kg CO 2 eq/t.

"Through this innovative Robusticim CEM II solution, we provide our clientele with low-carbon options tailored to their exact requirements, demanding zero operational adjustments," states Fabien Charbonnel, President of Cem’In’Eu. This transition aligns with corporate targets to decarbonise building materials by aggressively lowering the clinker ratio, which has already dropped 10 points since late 2019.

Advertisement

Manufactured at the Rhône Ciments facility in Drôme, the upgraded Robusticim CEM II / A-LL 52.5R features highly durable packaging. The weatherproof, sealed bags survive outdoor storage and use recycled plastic designed for immediate reuse as site waste containers.