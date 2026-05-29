Four new cement factories capable of producing 6Mta will launch across Tajikistan by 2029, according to reports from the Tajik presidential press service.

President Emomali Rahmon ordered relevant state authorities to prioritise these builds to ensure domestic construction demands are entirely covered by domestic manufacturing.



Once operational, these upcoming facilities will double the nation's total cement output, securing a steady domestic supply of premium building materials at highly competitive market prices.



The industrial expansion is projected to generate roughly 5000 new employment opportunities for local workers at the manufacturing sites. Recent data from the State Statistical Committee shows Tajikistan's industrial output reached TJS6.9bn (US$746m) during the first quarter of 2026. This vital sector represented 19.1 per cent of short-term economic development indicators, serving as a primary catalyst for the country's gross value added.