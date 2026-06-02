North Korea’s Sangwon Cement Complex said it has continued to increase cement production following a record output year in 2024, according to state media outlet Pyongyang Times.

The producer reported that cement and gypsum output in 2025 increased by more than seven per cent compared to the previous year, alongside higher clinker and limestone production. The complex also said it exceeded its March cement production target by more than six per cent and is currently operating at 1.2 times its daily production plan.

Sangwon Cement Complex manager Yun Jae Hyok said workers had continued efforts to raise production to support national construction projects.

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The report said the plant had introduced technical innovation measures to increase hourly clinker output and improve operational efficiency.

The Sangwon Cement Complex is one of North Korea’s largest cement producers and plays a central role in supplying major state-led infrastructure and construction projects.