India’s Adani Group plans to invest more than INR2.5bn (US$29.3m) in a new 5Mta greenfield cement plant in Kharagpur, West Bengal, according to local media reports.

The project, which will occupy around 198 acres, has reportedly received approval from the state industry department and is awaiting cabinet clearance. The plant is expected to be commissioned within the next few years.

The Kharagpur project was originally proposed by ACC in 2012 before the land was returned to the state after construction failed to begin within the required timeframe. Following Adani Group’s acquisition of ACC in 2023, the company moved to revive the proposal and reapplied for the site.

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Adani has also invested around INR1bn in upgrades to cement plants acquired through ACC and Ambuja Cements in Sankrail and Farakka. Capacity at the Farakka plant has reportedly increased from 4Mta to 5.6Mta, while Sankrail has expanded from 3Mta to 4.2Mta following installation of new technology and equipment.