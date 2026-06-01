The World Cement Association (WCA) has announced that AI specialist alcemy has joined as an Associate Corporate Member to accelerate digitalisation and sustainability across the cement industry.

By integrating with existing infrastructure to offer predictive, data-driven quality control, alcemy enables producers to reduce clinker content and enhance efficiency across its network of over 200 plant implementations. This partnership aims to bolster the industry's shift toward, and adoption of, lower-carbon cement production techniques

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