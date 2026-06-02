Venezuela’s National Assembly is preparing to review cement pricing in the country following concerns over high market prices and the role of Türkiye-linked companies in the sector.

National Assembly president Jorge Rodríguez said representatives connected to the cement industry would be summoned for discussions after questioning why cement bags were reportedly being sold for between US$32 and US$37.

Speaking at an event in Trujillo state, Rodríguez instructed lawmakers to arrange a meeting with Turkish business figures involved in the cement sector and said the issue would also be raised with acting president Delcy Rodríguez.

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The National Assembly is expected to examine the industry’s cost structure and market conditions in the coming days.

Türkiye has become an increasingly important economic partner for Venezuela in recent years as the country has sought alternative trade and investment relationships amid international sanctions. Turkish-linked businesses have reportedly expanded their role in Venezuela’s cement trading and distribution activities as the domestic industry continues to face operational and investment challenges.