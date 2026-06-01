Buzzi Unicem USA is transitioning its US cement plants from coal and petcoke to natural gas to slash direct CO 2 emissions by roughly half. The energy transition aligns with the Group's "Our Journey to Net Zero" roadmap.

Custom-designed flexible burner systems, engineered by joint Italian and U.S. teams, require structural modifications to kilns and calciners alongside advanced safety upgrades.

Progress across the US fleet includes:

• Fully Converted: Alamo, Festus, Maryneal, and Pryor facilities.

• Final Upgrades: Cape Girardeau and Greencastle plants are completing modifications. Final 100 per cent natural gas switch commissioning is slated for the 2026 winter outages.

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Upon completion, all domestic Buzzi plants will boast natural gas capabilities, with the sole exception of the Stockertown facility.