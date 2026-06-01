Cemex US and Port Tampa Bay have opened a US$36m expansion at the Port Tampa Bay aggregate terminal, featuring a new conveying system designed for 5000tph unloading. The upgraded facility, backed by a US$29m company investment and a US$7m state grant, increases capacity for importing aggregates from Canada to support construction projects in the region.



The project gives Cemex additional capacity to receive aggregates shipped from Newfoundland, Canada, through Port Tampa Bay’s deepwater berths and transfer them from ship to storage through a conveying system. The company said the Tampa site is its only Florida location combining an aggregate terminal, cement terminal and ready-mix concrete plant in one place.



“The completion of our Aggregate Terminal at Port Tampa Bay strengthens Cemex’s ability to serve one of Florida’s fastest-growing regions with the essential materials needed to build and maintain critical infrastructure — from roads and schools to hospitals and housing,” said Jesus Gonzalez, president of Cemex US.



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