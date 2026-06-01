One of Australia's largest cement manufacturing sites has paused operations for a major environmental overhaul. Cement Australia’s Railton plant in north-west Tasmania is stopping production for an estimated 45 days to complete a AUD108m (US$77.5m) upgrade. The project will modify its century-old kiln to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, allowing the facility to breathe easier while burning alternative energy sources like used tyres and wood waste.

Backed by US$53m from the federal government's Powering the Regions Fund, the upgrade aims to slash annual coal use by 111,000t and cut carbon dioxide emissions by 105,0000t. Local council leaders have welcomed the heavy industrial investment for securing local jobs. Tasmania's Environment Protection Authority approved the project, though it imposed strict conditions regarding nitrogen dioxide emissions, noise, and traffic.

Advertisement

However, the initiative faces fierce opposition from conservationists and the Greens. Critics question the transparency of the supply chain, warning that the massive demand for wood chips could drive native forest logging and lock in high emissions. While Cement Australia maintains that the biomass residue will be sourced from sustainably managed forests without increasing harvests, it declined to specify exact suppliers.