Industry leaders from the global cement and concrete sector are meeting at the GCCA CEO Strategic Dialogue in Madrid this week to address the challenge of building resilient infrastructure.



Dr Dominik von Achten, President of the GCCA, emphasised that industrial transformation is already underway but requires decisive political leadership to update procurement rules, norms, and standards. The annual event brings together prominent CEOs and supply chain partners to discuss specific policy levers and mechanisms that can drive market demand for lower carbon materials.



GCCA Chief Executive Officer Thomas Guillot highlighted the importance of commercialising innovative technologies and sharing global best practices. He concluded that concrete's critical role in future infrastructure must be recognised and actively supported through new policy development and strategic partnerships.

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