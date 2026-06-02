Heidelberg Materials Trading has appointed Francesco Brambilla as its new CEO with effect from 1 June 2026.

Brambilla succeeds José Maria Magrina Vadillo, who will move to a different role within Heidelberg Materials.

Brambilla joined the Heidelberg Materials Group in 2001 and has held a number of senior management positions, including International Terminals Director in Switzerland and Area Director Market Intelligence & Sales Processes for the Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin region. Most recently, he served as Area Director Business Operations for the Africa-Mediterranean-Western Asia (AMWA) Group area.

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Heidelberg Materials Trading specialises in the global trading of cement, clinker, fuels and other building materials. The company said it handles more than 30Mt of materials annually through its international trading and logistics network.