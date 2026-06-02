The Philippines Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has removed China and Indonesia from the list of developing countries exempt from safeguard duties on cement imports after shipments from both countries exceeded the de minimis threshold.

Imports of ordinary Portland cement Type 1 and blended cement from China and Indonesia will now be subject to a safeguard duty of PHP349/t (US$6.09/t), equivalent to PHP14 per 40kg bag, for a period of three years.

The safeguard measures were first introduced in October 2025 after the Tariff Commission found a causal link between rising cement imports and serious injury to the domestic cement industry. The measures came into effect in February 2026 following the issuance of a corresponding Bureau of Customs (BOC) order.

Under Customs Memorandum Circular No. 42-2026, safeguard duties are not applied to developing countries accounting for less than three per cent of total cement import volumes, provided such countries collectively account for no more than nine per cent of imports.

However, the DTI said China’s share of Philippine cement imports increased from 11 per cent in 2025 to 23 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, while Indonesia’s share rose to eight per cent over the same period. Vietnam remained the largest supplier, although its share declined from 79 per cent to 63 per cent.

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The Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (CeMAP) welcomed the decision, stating that previous exemptions granted to China and Indonesia had weakened the safeguard mechanism by giving their imports an “undue advantage.”

CeMAP President John Reinier Dizon said last month that the industry was seeking additional safeguard measures amid continued growth in cement imports.

The changes to exemption will take effect following the issuance of a relevant order by the BOC.