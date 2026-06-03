The Bangladesh Navy successfully intercepted a significant smuggling operation, seizing a large quantity of construction materials bound for Myanmar. A Navy warship seized two engine-powered boats carrying 1,700 sacks of cement from the Bay of Bengal near Saint Martin’s Island. Observing unusual movements, the naval vessel pursued and intercepted the boats, identified as “Ma-2” and “Nishan-2.”

Authorities discovered six suspected smugglers on board who were attempting to transport a massive shipment of "Diamond Extreme" cement. During the operation, 20 members of the smuggling syndicate were detained.

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Following the operation, the seized cement and the detained individuals were handed over to Teknaf Police Station for further legal proceedings.