Liberia’s cement production increased by 32.6 per cent QoQ to 0.255Mt in the first quarter of 2026, from 0.193Mt in the previous quarter, according to the Central Bank of Liberia’s latest Financial & Economic Bulletin.

The increase was attributed mainly to stronger construction activity during the dry season and the addition of new production capacity. On a YoY basis, cement output rose by 48 per cent from 172,590t in Q1 2025.

The report noted that Liberia’s manufacturing sector is projected to recover to 5.0 per cent growth in 2026, following a contraction of 2.8 per cent in 2025, with cement and beverage production expected to drive the rebound.

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The Central Bank also highlighted continued growth in construction-related industrial activity during the review period, including increases in pipes, varnish and thinner production linked to seasonal construction demand.