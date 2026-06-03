Members of the American Cement Association (ACA) will meet lawmakers and US administration officials in Washington DC on 3-4 June as part of the association’s 2026 Cement Fly-in.

Key issues raised during the event will include support for domestic cement production, industrial permitting reform and passage of the BUILD America 250 Act ahead of the expiration of the current Surface Transportation Reauthorization on 30 September.

ACA members will also advocate for recognition of cement as a critical material for US infrastructure and national security, alongside investment in advanced cement technologies and carbon management initiatives.

ACA president and CEO Diane Tomb said the US cement industry continued to invest in innovation, efficient technologies and domestic manufacturing capacity to meet rising infrastructure demand.

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Additional industry priorities include support for the proposed ReCement Act, preservation of affordable industrial energy supplies and strengthening of domestic construction material supply chains.

The event will also feature a fireside chat with US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.