The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) and the Global CCS Institute (GCCSI) have signed a memorandum of understanding to support deployment of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies across the global cement and concrete industry.

Announced at the GCCA CEO Strategic Dialogue 2026 in Madrid, the two-year partnership will focus on accelerating industrial decarbonisation through technical collaboration, policy engagement, stakeholder outreach and capacity building.

As part of the agreement, the organisations will establish a high-level advisory roundtable bringing together industry leaders and other stakeholders to support investment and alignment on cement sector decarbonisation initiatives.

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GCCA CEO Thomas Guillot said CCS would be a “crucial lever” for the cement industry in achieving net zero goals, while Global CCS Institute CEO Jarad Daniels highlighted the importance of CCS for reducing emissions from hard-to-abate sectors such as cement production.

The partnership will also seek to promote wider understanding of CCS technologies, share technical and policy expertise, and advocate for CCS as a key component of global cement decarbonisation strategies.