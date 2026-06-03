India’s Ambuja Cements said it will pursue future capacity additions more gradually as it focuses on improving utilisation rates across its existing operations.

The Adani Group-owned producer said it remains on track to increase cement capacity to 119Mta by the end of the current fiscal year, up from 109Mta in FY25-26. However, CEO Vinod Bahety said the company’s immediate priority is stabilising newly commissioned plants and improving operational efficiency before launching further large-scale expansion

Ambuja achieved approximately 70 per cent capacity utilisation in FY25-26.

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The company entered a rapid expansion phase following Adani Group’s acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC in 2022. Since then, the group has expanded through acquisitions including Sanghi Cement, Penna Cement Industries and Orient Cement, alongside organic growth projects.

Although Adani Cement reported record revenue and profit after tax in FY25-26, EBITDA and EBITDA margin declined year-on-year, with margin falling to 18 per cent from 23 per cent in FY25-26.