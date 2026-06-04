Jamaica’s Caribbean Cement Co Ltd (CCCL) said cement availability has improved significantly following weather-related disruptions in April, with supply increasing by more than 20 per cent in recent weeks.

Managing Director Jorge Martinez said the company increased cement production by more than 50 per cent between April and May 2026, while customer dispatches rose by over 23 per cent. Cement sales reached a record 110,757t, surpassing the previous high of 108,500t recorded in March 2021.

To support domestic demand, CCCL imported 23,852t of cement through parent company Cemex’s international network at the end of May and said additional shipments are planned.

Advertisement

The producer has also expanded warehouse capacity, added production equipment and introduced measures to improve supply chain planning and customer communications.

CCCL said the initiatives are intended to strengthen supply reliability and support Jamaica’s ongoing construction activity and economic development.