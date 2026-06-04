Brazilian steelmaker CSN has established a deadline of 7 August 2026 to receive binding offers for its cement division. According to a report by local newspaper Valor Economico, the company has already attracted more than half a dozen proposals during the initial non-binding phase of the transaction.



The upcoming deal is projected to raise approximately BRL10bn (US$1.98bn). Valor identified several interested investors still in the running, including Italian manufacturer Italcementi, Brazilian firm Votorantim, and Chinese groups Sinoma and Huaxin Building Materials.



In contrast, some prominent initial contenders have withdrawn from the bidding process. The newspaper cited sources stating that J&F, an entity controlled by the billionaire Batista family, alongside Suzano Holding, the parent company of pulpmaker Suzano, have both dropped out of the competition. An earlier report by Reuters in April had highlighted the interest coming from the Chinese firms, Votorantim, and J&F. That report also noted that China's Anhui Conch Cement was evaluating a potential proposal for the asset.



To manage the sale process, CSN has selected Morgan Stanley to act as its financial adviser, as previously disclosed in April.

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