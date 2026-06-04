Cambodia’s Private Sector Development Working Group has begun reviewing potential measures to strengthen the country’s cement industry amid changing economic conditions and increasing regulatory requirements for manufacturers.

The discussions, held at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, brought together representatives from several government agencies, including the ministries of Environment and Mines and Energy, as well as taxation and customs authorities.

Participants assessed the effectiveness of existing support measures and examined issues affecting the sector’s competitiveness, including environmental fund contributions, mineral royalties, workforce training requirements and the use of locally sourced raw materials.

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The working group has been tasked with conducting a detailed study and preparing recommendations for the Royal Government on possible additional support measures for domestic producers.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Cambodia currently has six cement producers with a combined production capacity of 12Mta, sufficient to meet domestic demand.