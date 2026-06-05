Italian cement output dropped six per cent YoY in March, after decreasing 18 per cent YoY in February, according to the latest data from Italian concrete association, Federbeton.

Import and export data, which lag production data, show cement imports increased 11 per cent YoY to 238.906t in February, with a total CIF value of EUR20.275m or EUR85/t as value per tonne. Meanwhile, cement exports dropped 21 per cent YoY to 85.997t, with a total FOB value of EUR8.291m or EUR96/t.

The price of cement rose four per cent YoY in March, adding to the four per cent increase recorded in February.

Federbeton notes that construction production reported no change versus March 2025.

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January-March 2026

Cement output declined nine per cent YoY in the first quarter of 2026. Cement volumes were flat in the first quarter of 2025.

Cement imports amounted to 405,083t, down 5.2 per cent YtD in 2M26, while exports were 142,851t, down 35.5 per cent YtD.