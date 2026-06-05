Lukavac Cement has successfully launched a new used oil disposal system to protect local ecosystems and boost sustainable business standards.



The 1,150,000 BAM project received 160,000 BAM in co-financing from the FBiH Environmental Protection Fund under its waste management category. This 12-month initiative involved purchasing advanced machinery, upgrading laboratory facilities, and training employees to advance the company's green transition.



Through these steady investments in ecological technology, Lukavac Cement strengthens its enduring dedication and responsible approach to community and environmental safety in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Advertisement