Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport has initiated a nationwide assessment of domestically produced cement to improve road infrastructure durability.



Led by the KazdorNII research institute, the project involves testing cement from 11 local plants to develop a new "Road Cement" standard suited to the country's climate. The initiative, in collaboration with KazAutoZhol and manufacturers, aims to establish strict quality standards for enhanced frost resistance and structural longevity in concrete highways. Sampling is underway in several regions to ensure an objective analysis of chemical and physical properties.



This effort seeks to modernise construction, strengthen the regulatory framework, and extend the lifespan of national transport infrastructure. More details on the project are available through the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

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