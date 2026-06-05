Czech cement producer Cement Hranice reported a record net profit of CZK1.06bn (US$48.7m) in 2025, up from CZK958.7m in the previous year. Revenue increased by 6.2 per cent to a record CZK2.9bn (US$133m).

Domestic cement sales generated CZK2.54bn of revenue, compared to CZK2.31bn in 2024, while export sales declined to CZK325m from CZK380m.

The company also announced plans to invest CZK700m in a separate grinding facility and blended cement production. According to chairman Pavel Baroš, the project will support diversification of the company’s product portfolio.

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Cement Hranice employed an average of 186 people during 2025. The company is wholly owned by German cement producer Dyckerhoff AG.