Dangote Cement Transport has expanded its tech-backed safety programmes. The initiative strengthens governance, accountability, and driver training. Silva announced automated inspection and artificial intelligence tools. Enhanced GPS systems monitor driver behaviour in real time. The company increased wellness campaigns to combat driver fatigue. They engaged third-party operators to reinforce road safety.

These measures vastly improved safety compliance by early 2026. Pre-trip vehicle inspections surged by 489.1 per cent. Drug and alcohol testing rose by 245.2 per cent. Driver training programmes expanded by 128.4 per cent.

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The Federal Road Safety Corps commended these proactive reforms. Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed reported a massive crash decline. Dangote truck crashes dropped by 56 per cent. Fatalities fell by 36 per cent over the year. Injuries dropped significantly by 52 per cent. The agency urged Dangote to sustain these transport sector standards.