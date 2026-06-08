Turkmenistan will commission a new cement plant in the Baharden etrap of the Ahal velayat this calendar year. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov announced the project during the opening ceremony of the Lebap cement plant. The state news agency reported that the facility will boost the domestic construction materials sector significantly. It is designed to produce one million tons of cement annually to meet rising industrial demands.

The advanced production facility will feature innovative modern technologies to ensure efficiency and high quality. President Berdimuhamedov expressed firm confidence in the nation's industrialists to continue working selflessly for national development. He emphasised that the plant will provide an uninterrupted supply of premium construction products to local populations and active development sites. This industrial initiative forms a key part of the state's broader strategy to strengthen the national economic potential and build a fully developed country.