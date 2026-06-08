South Africa-based PPC reported a second consecutive year of strong financial improvement in the year ended 31 March 2026, with EBITDA rising by 31 per cent to ZAR2.08bn (US$115m) and revenue increasing by 3.9 per cent to ZAR10.26bn (US$567m).

The group's EBITDA margin expanded to 20.3 per cent from 16.1 per cent in FY25-26, while earnings per share increased by 75 per cent to 56 cents. PPC declared an ordinary dividend of 30.2 cents/share, up 72 per cent from 17.6 cents/share in the previous year.

PPC said the results reflected continued progress under its "Awaken the Giant" turnaround strategy. Group trading profit increased by 50 per cent to ZAR1.47bn, while net cash inflow before financing activities rose by 23 per cent to ZAR1.30bn.

In South Africa and Botswana, cement sales volumes, including clinker exports to Zimbabwe, increased by 1.3 per cent. Revenue from the division rose by 1.8 per cent to ZAR6.25bn, while EBITDA surged by 43 per cent to ZAR1.20bn and margins improved to 19.1 per cent.

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PPC Zimbabwe reported an 18.2 per cent increase in cement sales volumes and a 14.3 per cent rise in revenue to ZAR3.57bn. EBITDA reached a record ZAR961m, up 13 per cent year-on-year, with the operation benefiting from strong market demand and improved clinker production.

The company said construction of its new RK3 integrated cement plant in the Western Cape remains on schedule for completion in the final quarter of FY26-27. PPC has approved a total investment of ZAR3.1bn in the project, which is expected to support the next phase of earnings growth from FY27-28 onwards.

PPC CEO Matias Cardarelli said the group's profitability improvements had been achieved despite a challenging market environment, adding that PPC was "structurally stronger and more competitive" following two years of turnaround initiatives.