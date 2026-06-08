Construction has begun on a new 1.3Mta cement plant in Kazakhstan's Aktobe region, according to local authorities.

The US$176.9m project is being developed by QazCem Industries in the Baiganin district with the participation of China's Sinoma Cement. Around 75 per cent of the total investment, equivalent to US$132.7m, is expected to be committed by the end of 2026.

Work is currently underway on engineering infrastructure, production facilities and the installation of equipment for the new plant.

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The project is expected to create 250-300 permanent jobs once operational, while 187 jobs have been generated during the construction phase.

No commissioning date has yet been announced.